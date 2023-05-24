New method predicts extreme events more accurately

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023

A new study has used global storm-resolving simulations and machine learning to create an algorithm that can deal separately with two different scales of cloud organization: those resolved by a climate model, and those that cannot be resolved as they are too small. This new approach addresses the missing piece of information in traditional climate model parameterizations and provides a way to predict precipitation intensity and variability more precisely.

