Engineers harvest abundant clean energy from thin air, 24/7

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 22:19 Hits: 2

A team of engineers has recently shown that nearly any material can be turned into a device that continuously harvests electricity from humidity in the air. Researchers describe the 'generic Air-gen effect'-- nearly any material can be engineered with nanopores to harvest, cost effective, scalable, interruption-free electricity. The secret lies in being able to pepper the material with nanopores less than 100 nanometers in diameter.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230524181948.htm