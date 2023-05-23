The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Flexing crystalline structures provide path to a solid energy future

Researchers have uncovered the atomic mechanisms that make a class of compounds called argyrodites attractive candidates for both solid-state battery electrolytes and thermoelectric energy converters. The discoveries -- and the machine learning approach used to make them -- could help usher in a new era of energy storage for applications such as household battery walls and fast-charging electric vehicles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230523123807.htm

