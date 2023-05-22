The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fossils of a saber-toothed top predator reveal a scramble for dominance leading up to 'the Great Dying'

A tiger-sized saber-toothed creature called Inostrancevia has previously only been found in Russia. But scientists have discovered its fossils in South Africa, suggesting that it migrated 7,000 miles across the supercontinent Pangaea during the world's worst mass extinction 252 million years ago. Heading to South Africa allowed it to fill a gap in a faraway ecosystem that had lost its top predators.

