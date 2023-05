Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 17:13 Hits: 2

Plants show enormous variety in traits relevant to breeding, such as plant height, yield and resistance to pests. One of the greatest challenges in modern plant research is to identify the differences in genetic information that are responsible for this variation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230522131320.htm