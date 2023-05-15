Crushed clams, roaming rays: Acoustic tags reveal predator interactions

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 17:20 Hits: 4

Inspired by clam fishermen reports, researchers used passive acoustic telemetry to gauge the interactions between two highly mobile rays. They monitored the tagged rays in the wild over two years to see how often and when they visited clam leases, designated underwater locations used to produce hard clams of all sizes from littlenecks to chowders. Results provide both good news and bad news for clammers. Rays spent even more time in these clam lease sites than clammers reported or suspected, but it's not necessarily where they prefer hanging out.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230515132011.htm