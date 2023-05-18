In years after El Niño, global economy loses trillions

Articles

Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023

Researchers report that the financial toll of the climate pattern known as El Niño can persist for several years and cost trillions in lost income worldwide. The study, which is among the first to evaluate the long-term costs of El Niño, found that the 1982 and 1997 events led to $4.1 trillion and $5.7 trillion in lost income in the five years following them. With El Niño projected to return this year, the researchers project that global economic losses for the 21st century will amount to $84 trillion as climate change potentially amplifies the events' frequency and strength.

