Published on Friday, 19 May 2023

Biologists have used machine learning, a type of AI, to identify 'synthetic extreme' DNA sequences with specifically designed functions in gene activation. They tested 50 million DNA sequences and found synthetic DNA sequences with activities that could be useful in biotechnology and medicine.

