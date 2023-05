Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 May 2023 03:06 Hits: 2

For a long time nitrate has been viewed warily, with previous research showing it could potentially be linked to causing cancer. However, it has subsequently bee revealed to have various cardiovascular health benefits. So, which is it? A new review of dietary nitrate research shows the answers to its health benefits or risks may lie in where it is sourced from.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230521230635.htm