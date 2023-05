Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 15:55 Hits: 6

About 13,000 years ago, a climate crisis caused a global drop in temperatures in the northern hemisphere. This episode of intense cold, known as the Younger Dryas, also caused severe aridity across the Mediterranean basin, which had a major impact on terrestrial and marine ecosystems. But what do we know about the impact of this climate change on water circulation in the Mediterranean?

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230516115529.htm