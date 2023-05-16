The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

African smoke over the Amazon

Up to two-thirds of the soot above the central Amazon rainforest originates in Africa. Researchers differentiate soot particles using their relative properties and attribute them to their respective points of origin. They found that bush fires and burning savannah in the north and south of Africa make a substantial contribution to air pollution in the central Amazon all year round, thereby playing an important role in the earth radiation budget and water cycle. This is caused by the efficient transatlantic transport of particles through the atmosphere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230516115532.htm

