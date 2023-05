Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 15:55 Hits: 4

Researchers investigated how the jaw shape of sharks has changed over the course of evolution. Their conclusion: in the most widespread shark species, the jaws show relatively little variation in shape over millions of years; most variable jaws were found for deep-sea sharks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230516115538.htm