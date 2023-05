Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 18:52 Hits: 4

The U.S. currently has no permanent repository for the radioactive waste from the fleet of nuclear power plants that provide about one-fifth of the nation's electricity.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/18/lujan-grisham-nuclear-waste-storage-new-mexico-00097692