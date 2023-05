Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 14:45 Hits: 5

As cities are densified at a fast pace, there is now construction very close to roads and thoroughfares. It is already known that noise can have a negative impact on human health, but new research shows that as little as 40 decibels of traffic noise -- the typical level of background noise in an office environment or kitchen -- has a detrimental effect on cognitive performance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230519104544.htm