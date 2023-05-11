The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How bacteria evolve resistance to antibiotics

Bacteria can rapidly evolve resistance to antibiotics by adapting special pumps to flush them out of their cells, according to new research. Antimicrobial resistance is a growing problem of global significance. The rise of resistant 'superbugs' threatens our ability to use antimicrobials like antibiotics to treat and prevent the spread of infections caused by microorganisms. It is hoped that the findings will improve how antibiotics are used to help prevent further spread of antimicrobial resistance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230511164529.htm

