Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 14:00 Hits: 2

Flooding in northern Italy has claimed at least 14 lives. How does a peaceful body of water become a raging torrent that sweeps up or swallows everything in is path?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-s-deadly-floods-how-can-water-be-so-powerful/a-65676491?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss