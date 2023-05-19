MISO Auction Results Show Adequate Supply, Benefits of Transition

Articles

CARMEL, IN – Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) released the results of its Planning Resource Auction, its annual process to facilitate adequate resources needed to meet peak demand in the MISO region. Following an expensive 2022-23 auction, this year’s results showed sufficient power capacity, low risk of reliability challenges, and lower costs going into the 2023-24 year.

In response, Toba Pearlman, Senior Attorney and Renewable Energy Advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), issued the following statement:

“The auction results highlight a very important conclusion: we can protect reliability and lower costs while introducing wind, solar, energy storage, and demand response to the grid.

"MISO’s auction sent an important signal last year, and the region’s utilities and energy resource providers took steps to meet capacity needs. As new generation is built and other plants retire, NRDC looks forward to working with MISO and other stakeholders to ensure a reliable system. Solutions should increase available capacity, lower costs, and enable more clean energy to come online. Transmission is a bedrock solution, and MISO is responsible for planning the transmission capacity expansion necessary to support new generation and better connect MISO with its neighboring regions. MISO should continue to press forward with the transmission system upgrades necessary for reliability during the energy transition.”

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Established in 1970, NRDC uses science, policy, law, and people power to confront the climate crisis, protect public health, and safeguard nature. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, Beijing and Delhi (an office of NRDC India Pvt. Ltd). Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.

