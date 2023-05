Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 15:55 Hits: 5

Research shows that the numbers of butterflies in meadows and pastures of Europe are in a continuous decline. Grassland butterflies will soon play an even greater role in EU nature conservation legislation. Based on the occurrences and population trends of butterflies, the member states are supposed to document the progress they have made in implementing the planned 'Nature Restoration Law'.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230516115552.htm