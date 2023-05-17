The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

An edible CBD coating could extend the shelf life of strawberries

Soon, you'll be able to get a box of freshly picked, sweet strawberries from the grocery store or local farm stand. But it's disappointing when you get them home and find that the ones at the bottom have started to rot. To increase the berries' shelf life, researchers have incorporated cannabidiol -- a non-hallucinogenic compound from cannabis known as CBD -- and sodium alginate into an edible antimicrobial coating.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230517121458.htm

