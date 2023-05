Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 16:09 Hits: 2

Researchers have discovered a new nutrient source that pancreatic cancer cells use to grow. The molecule, uridine, offers insight into both biochemical processes and possible therapeutic pathways. The findings show that cancer cells can adapt when they don't have access to glucose.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230518120901.htm