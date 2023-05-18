The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fossil of mosasaur with bizarre 'screwdriver teeth' found in Morocco

Scientists have discovered a new species of mosasaur, a sea-dwelling lizard from the age of the dinosaurs, with strange, ridged teeth unlike those of any known reptile. Along with other recent finds from Africa, it suggests that mosasaurs and other marine reptiles were evolving rapidly up until 66 million years ago, when they were wiped out by an asteroid along with the dinosaurs and around 90% of all species on Earth.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230518120907.htm

