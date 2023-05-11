The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Traditional medicine plant could combat drug-resistant malaria

Much of what is now considered modern medicine originated as folk remedies or traditional, Indigenous practices. These customs are still alive today, and they could help address a variety of conditions. Now, researchers have identified compounds in the leaves of a particular medicinal Labrador tea plant used throughout the First Nations of Nunavik, Canada, and demonstrated that one of them has activity against the parasite responsible for malaria.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230511164547.htm

