Metal-filtering sponge removes lead from water

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 20:46 Hits: 4

Engineers have developed a new sponge that can remove metals -- including toxic heavy metals like lead and critical metals like cobalt -- from contaminated water, leaving safe, drinkable water behind. In proof-of-concept experiments, the researchers tested their new sponge on a highly contaminated sample of tap water, containing more than 1 part per million of lead. With one use, the sponge filtered lead to below detectable levels.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230511164627.htm