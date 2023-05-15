Monkeypox viruses relatively stable on surfaces

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 17:20 Hits: 4

Smallpox viruses are notorious for their ability to remain infectious in the environment for a very long time. A study has now shown that temperature is a major factor in this process: at room temperature, a monkeypox virus that is capable of replicating can survive on a stainless steel surface for up to eleven days, and at four degrees Celsius for up to a month. Consequently, it's very important to disinfect surfaces. According to the study, alcohol-based disinfectants are very effective against monkeypox viruses, whereas hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectants have proved inadequate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230515132020.htm