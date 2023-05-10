The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fecal microbiota transplants: Two reviews explore what's worked, what hasn't, and where do we go from here

Fecal microbiota transplants are the most effective and affordable treatment for recurrent infections with Clostridioides difficile, an opportunistic bacterium and the most common cause of hospital-acquired intestinal infections. However, attempts to treat chronic noncommunicable diseases such as ulcerative colitis and metabolic syndrome via fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) have yielded mixed results.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230510120529.htm

