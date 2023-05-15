Out of this world control on Ice Age cycles

Articles

Published on Monday, 15 May 2023

A research team, composed of climatologists and an astronomer, have used an improved computer model to reproduce the cycle of ice ages (glacial periods) 1.6 to 1.2 million years ago. The results show that the glacial cycle was driven primarily by astronomical forces in quite a different way than it works in the modern age. These results will help us to better understand the past, present, and future of ice sheets and the Earth's climate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230515132024.htm