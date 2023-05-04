Researchers develop an additive to efficiently improve the efficiency and stability of perovskite solar cells

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 16:10 Hits: 1

Perovskite solar cells (PVSCs) are a promising alternative to traditional silicon-based solar cells because of their high power-conversion efficiency and low cost. However, one of the major challenges in their development has been achieving long-term stability. Recently, a research team made a breakthrough by developing an innovative multifunctional and non-volatile additive which can improve the efficiency and stability of perovskite solar cells by modulating perovskite film growth. This simple and effective strategy has great potential for facilitating the commercialization of PVSCs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230504121001.htm