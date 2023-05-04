The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Gutless marine worms on a Mediterranean diet: Animals can synthesize phytosterols

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Phytosterols are good for your health, but humans and other animals are not able to make them themselves, only plants can. To acquire phytosterols, humans are increasingly turning to supplements, green smoothies, or a Mediterranean diet with plenty of plant-based foods. Researchers have now discovered that tiny gutless worms from the Mediterranean can synthesize phytosterols on their own. Their study provides evidence that many other animals also have the genes needed to make their own phytosterols.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230504155632.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version