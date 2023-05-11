The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Celestial monsters at the origin of globular clusters

Globular clusters are the most massive and oldest star clusters in the Universe. They can contain up to 1 million of them. The chemical composition of these stars, born at the same time, shows anomalies that are not found in any other population of stars. Explaining this specificity is one of the great challenges of astronomy. After having imagined that supermassive stars could be at the origin, a team believes it has discovered the first chemical trace attesting to their presence in globular proto-clusters, born about 440 million years after the Big Bang.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230511164559.htm

