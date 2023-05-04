Chemical signal protects migratory locusts from cannibalism

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 19:56 Hits: 4

Researchers show that the migratory locust Locusta migratoria produces the compound phenylacetonitrile (PAN) to defend itself against feeding attacks by conspecifics as population density increases. Cannibalism rates increased in locusts that could no longer produce PAN. The researchers also identified the odor receptor for PAN in the locusts. They showed in animals with a PAN receptor that was no longer functional that it is necessary for the perception of PAN and the suppression of cannibalistic behavior. The discovery of an anti-cannibalism pheromone offers new approaches for locust control.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230504155648.htm