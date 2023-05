Articles

Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023

A new drug candidate targeting E. coli in the gut is in phase 1 clinical trials. According to a new paper it may improve the well-being of blood cancer patients and reduce their mortality rate from E. coli infections.

