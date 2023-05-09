The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Evidence of Ice Age human migrations from China to the Americas and Japan

Scientists have used mitochondrial DNA to trace a female lineage from northern coastal China to the Americas. By integrating contemporary and ancient mitochondrial DNA, the team found evidence of at least two migrations: one during the last ice age, and one during the subsequent melting period. Around the same time as the second migration, another branch of the same lineage migrated to Japan, which could explain Paleolithic archeological similarities between the Americas, China, and Japan.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230509122008.htm

