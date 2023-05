Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 18:06 Hits: 2

“We think everything needs to be delinked from the debt ceiling fight,” said White House senior adviser John Podesta, who unveiled the White House's permitting priorities at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/10/podesta-energy-permitting-debt-ceiling-fight-00096200