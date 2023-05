Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 16:20 Hits: 5

For three years at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of students spent an estimated 56,000 hours analyzing the behavior of hundreds of solar flares. Their results could help astrophysicists understand how the sun's corona reaches temperatures of millions of degrees Fahrenheit.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230509122026.htm