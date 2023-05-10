EPA Connects Climate Change Children’s Health: Moms Make News

Articles

Written by Sarah McBride

In a groundbreaking report, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirmed and quantified what Moms have been saying for over a decade: children are uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The new report is “painful to read, but necessary,” says Senior Policy Analyst Elizabeth Bechard, who is quoted in E&E News, SI Live, and The Cordova Times.

Elizabeth points out that the report’s findings “underscore the necessity of considering children’s well-being in every climate policy.” Read more from Elizabeth in Health Day, Drugs.com, US News & World Report, and 50+ other outlets. While the report is upsetting, we’re excited that it exists. As our Director and Co-Founder Dominique BrowningtellsGood Morning America, the report is “culmination of messaging on the vulnerability of children to climate change.” In short, it’s a sign that our leaders are listening.

IN OTHER NEWS…

Honorable Mentions: Over the past couple of weeks, Moms also earned mentions in Next Avenue, Denver Post, Outside, Chop Wood Carry Water, Montana Standard, Daily Camera, One Green Planet, and a press release from the office of Senator Ed Markey.

TELL EPA: MOMS SUPPORT STRENGTHENING THE MERCURY AND AIR TOXICS STANDARDS

