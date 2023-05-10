EPA Connects Climate Change Children’s Health: Moms Make News

In a groundbreaking report, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirmed and quantified what Moms have been saying for over a decade: children are uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
It is yet another reminder that we have a moral duty to act on climate now. Elizabeth points out that the report’s findings “underscore the necessity of considering children’s well-being in every climate policy.” Read more from Elizabeth in Health Day, Drugs.com, US News & World Report, and 50+ other outlets.
While the report is upsetting, we’re excited that it exists. As our Director and Co-Founder Dominique BrowningtellsGood Morning America, the report is “culmination of messaging on the vulnerability of children to climate change.” In short, it’s a sign that our leaders are listening.
IN OTHER NEWS…
East Palestine, Ohio-based Mom Misti Allison speaks to CBS News three months after the train derailment and chemical spill in her hometown. Misti emphasizes that recovery is a long road: “This isn’t just a soundbite in our life.”
Our Director and Co-Founder Dominque Browning sits down with CNN to discuss President Biden’s executive order on environmental justice.
Nevada organizer Mercedes McKinley (above) and her family of three had to sleep in one room with a space heater this winter due to the Southwest Gas rate increase. Mercedes shares more of her family’s story in a poignant Nevada Independent op-ed.
Iowa organizer Karin Stein joined forces with partners last week to call on MidAmerican Energy to shut down its heavy-polluting coal-fired power plants by 2030. Our Quad Cities, Harlan Daily, and dozens of other outlets cover the event.
After the American Lung Association’s State of Air Report delivered bad news to many Ohioans, Moms’ local organizer Tracy Sabetta talks to Spectrum 1 News about what this means for the health of residents.
