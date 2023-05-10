The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

EPA Connects Climate Change Children’s Health: Moms Make News

Written by Sarah McBride

In a groundbreaking report, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirmed and quantified what Moms have been saying for over a decade: children are uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

  • The new report is “painful to read, but necessary,” says Senior Policy Analyst Elizabeth Bechard, who is quoted in E&E News, SI Live, and The Cordova Times
  • It is yet another reminder that we have a moral duty to act on climate now. Elizabeth points out that the report’s findings “underscore the necessity of considering children’s well-being in every climate policy.” Read more from Elizabeth in Health Day, Drugs.com, US News & World Report, and 50+ other outlets.
  • While the report is upsetting, we’re excited that it exists. As our Director and Co-Founder Dominique BrowningtellsGood Morning America, the report is “culmination of messaging on the vulnerability of children to climate change.” In short, it’s a sign that our leaders are listening.

IN OTHER NEWS…

  • East Palestine, Ohio-based Mom Misti Allison speaks to CBS News three months after the train derailment and chemical spill in her hometown. Misti emphasizes that recovery is a long  road: “This isn’t just a soundbite in our life.”
  • Our Director and Co-Founder Dominque Browning sits down with CNN to discuss President Biden’s executive order on environmental justice.
  • Nevada organizer Mercedes McKinley (above) and her family of three had to sleep in one room with a space heater this winter due to the Southwest Gas rate increase. Mercedes shares more of her family’s story in a poignant Nevada Independent op-ed.
  • In New Mexico, Ana Rios is urging the Governor to follow through on her promises to address air pollution and climate change. Read more from Ana in the Carlsbad Current Argus and the Albuquerque Journal.
  • Iowa organizer Karin Stein joined forces with partners last week to call on MidAmerican Energy to shut down its heavy-polluting coal-fired power plants by 2030. Our Quad Cities, Harlan Daily, and dozens of other outlets cover the event.
  • After the American Lung Association’s State of Air Report delivered bad news to many Ohioans, Moms’ local organizer Tracy Sabetta talks to Spectrum 1 News about what this means for the health of residents.
  • Electric schools buses have been making the media rounds, especially since EPA opened the newest clean school bus funding application. Most recently, Moms talked about the benefits of a clean ride to school with La Opinión, Energía Y Sostenibilidad, Atlanta News First, Public News Service, Heartland Signal, and WXYZ Detroit.
  • Almeta Cooper, our National Manager of Health Equity speaks to E&E Newsabout the EPA’s truck pollution hearing earlier this month.
  • National Field Director Patrice Tomcik is a guest on Planet Philadelphia’s Earth Day podcast episode.

Honorable Mentions: Over the past couple of weeks, Moms also earned mentions in Next Avenue, Denver Post, Outside, Chop Wood Carry Water, Montana Standard, Daily Camera, One Green Planet, and a press release from the office of Senator Ed Markey.

TELL EPA: MOMS SUPPORT STRENGTHENING THE MERCURY AND AIR TOXICS STANDARDS

