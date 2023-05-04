The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

CRISPR and single-cell sequencing pinpoint causal genetic variants for traits and diseases

Category: Environment Hits: 6

A major challenge in human genetics is understanding which parts of the genome drive specific traits or contribute to disease risk. This challenge is even greater for genetic variants found in the 98% of the genome that does not encode proteins. A new approach combines genetic association studies, gene editing, and single-cell sequencing to address these challenges and discover causal variants and genetic mechanisms for blood cell traits.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230504155645.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version