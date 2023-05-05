The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scurrying centipedes inspire many-legged robots that can traverse difficult landscapes

Intrigued to see if the many limbs could be helpful for locomotion in this world, a team of physicists, engineers, and mathematicians are using this style of movement to their advantage. They developed a new theory of multilegged locomotion and created many-legged robotic models, discovering the robot with redundant legs could move across uneven surfaces without any additional sensing or control technology as the theory predicted.

