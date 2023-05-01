Exposure to airplane noise increases risk of sleeping fewer than 7 hours per night

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 18:30 Hits: 3

As major airline officials predict another record summer air travel season, a new analysis has found that exposure to even moderate levels of airplane noise may disrupt sleep, building upon a growing body of research on the adverse health effects of environmental noise. People who were exposed to airplane noise at levels as low as 45 dB were more likely to sleep less than 7 hours per night. For comparison, the sound of a whisper is 30 dB, a library setting is 40 dB, and a typical conversation at home is 50 dB.

