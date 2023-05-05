Vacancy: Three-week summer journalism internship at Carbon Brief

Category: Environment Hits: 5
Carbon Brief is offering an exciting opportunity for students, or recent graduates, to work with the team for three weeks this summer. This journalism internship will be paid the London Living Wage, with an additional travel bursary.
Carbon Brief’s award-winning journalism and analysis is respected by scientists, journalists, policymakers and campaigners around the world. We write articles and create data visualisations, infographics and videos to explain the latest climate science and related policy issues.
You’ll spend time shadowing members of staff and helping out with the different tasks carried out by each part of the team. This includes journalists working on topics ranging from climate science to China’s emissions, as well as specialists working on multimedia and social media.
If you’re interested in whether Shell’s new climate scenario is as “radical” as it says, or how meat and dairy production is driving climate change, then this is the placement for you.
Location: We envisage that the internship will take place at our offices near Borough station in central London.
Reporting to: Our Special Correspondent Daisy Dunne.
Hours/Duration: This is a three-week-long placement which will take place in the summer months, likely in July, although timing may be slightly flexible. Our office hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
Salary: London Living Wage (£11.95/hour), plus £100 towards travel expenses.
To apply, please send:
To: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (please use “Internship application” in subject line of email).
Applications must be submitted by 5pm UK time on Friday, 2 June. We will aim to let you know within two weeks whether your application has been successful or not.
Applicants must already have the right to work permanently in the UK. They must be over 18 years of age.
Carbon Brief is committed to encouraging equality, diversity and inclusion among our workforce. Our aim is to be truly representative of all sections of society and for each employee to feel respected and able to give their best. We strongly encourage applications from those who feel underrepresented in climate journalism, including ethnic and social minorities.
