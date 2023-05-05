Vacancy: Three-week summer journalism internship at Carbon Brief

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 May 2023

Carbon Brief is offering an exciting opportunity for students, or recent graduates, to work with the team for three weeks this summer. This journalism internship will be paid the London Living Wage, with an additional travel bursary.

Job description

Carbon Brief’s award-winning journalism and analysis is respected by scientists, journalists, policymakers and campaigners around the world. We write articles and create data visualisations, infographics and videos to explain the latest climate science and related policy issues.

You’ll spend time shadowing members of staff and helping out with the different tasks carried out by each part of the team. This includes journalists working on topics ranging from climate science to China’s emissions, as well as specialists working on multimedia and social media.

If you’re interested in whether Shell’s new climate scenario is as “radical” as it says, or how meat and dairy production is driving climate change, then this is the placement for you.

What you will do

Assist with research for articles.

Help decide how Carbon Brief covers the latest developments in climate change.

Create and discuss content for social media.

Have the opportunity to publish an article for Carbon Brief.

What you will learn

Experience how a small, independent journalism team works in practice.

See how Carbon Brief puts together articles.

Learn how we interrogate news, data and reports.

Pick up skills on how to make best use of multimedia in your journalism.

Your skills

Interest in or willingness to learn about climate change.

Interest in writing and journalism, including data-driven journalism.

Commitment to the integrity of journalism.

Competency in word processing and spreadsheet packages, such as MS Word/Excel or Google Docs/Sheets.

Excellent spoken and written English.

Experience with social media, such as Twitter and Facebook, would be a benefit.

Location: We envisage that the internship will take place at our offices near Borough station in central London.

Reporting to: Our Special Correspondent Daisy Dunne.

Hours/Duration: This is a three-week-long placement which will take place in the summer months, likely in July, although timing may be slightly flexible. Our office hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Salary: London Living Wage (£11.95/hour), plus £100 towards travel expenses.

How to apply

To apply, please send:

Your CV. A short covering letter of no more than 300 words, explaining why you would be a good fit for the internship and how you would benefit from it. Please include a paragraph explaining how Carbon Brief first caught your attention and pitch one idea for an article you would like to work on. A link or attachment for an article or an example of multimedia you have published. This can either be in traditional or student media, or on a personal blog or social media platform.

To: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (please use “Internship application” in subject line of email).

Applications must be submitted by 5pm UK time on Friday, 2 June. We will aim to let you know within two weeks whether your application has been successful or not.

Applicants must already have the right to work permanently in the UK. They must be over 18 years of age.

Carbon Brief is committed to encouraging equality, diversity and inclusion among our workforce. Our aim is to be truly representative of all sections of society and for each employee to feel respected and able to give their best. We strongly encourage applications from those who feel underrepresented in climate journalism, including ethnic and social minorities.

