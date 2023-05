Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023

A new study has found links at the atomic level between photosynthesis and exciton condensates -- a strange state of physics that allows energy to flow frictionlessly through a material. The finding is scientifically intriguing and may suggest new ways to think about designing electronics, the authors said.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230503121254.htm