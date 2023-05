Articles

Sweat is more than just a sign of a good workout. It holds vital information about our health, providing clues to dehydration, fatigue, blood sugar levels and even serious conditions such as cystic fibrosis, diabetes and heart failure. Researchers have taken a giant leap forward in sweat analysis with an innovative 3D-printed wearable sweat sensor called the 'sweatainer.'

