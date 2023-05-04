How is sleep affected by changing clocks and seasons?

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 00:04 Hits: 3

How are you sleeping? A new study has found the transition from daylight saving time to standard time, when one hour is gained overnight, was associated with a brief increase in sleep disorders such as difficulty going to sleep or staying asleep, but there was no such association when an hour is lost in the change from standard time to daylight saving time. The study also found a small difference in the amount of sleep people get depending on the season.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230503200454.htm