Too much water can make whiskies taste the same

Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023

While adding a little water is popularly thought to 'open up' the flavor of whisky, a new study indicates there's a point at which it becomes too much: about 20%. Researchers chemically analyzed how volatile compounds in a set of 25 whiskies responded to the addition of water, including bourbons, ryes, Irish whiskeys and both single malt and blended Scotches. They also had a trained sensory panel assess six of those whiskies, three Scotches and three bourbons. Both tests found that adding a little water could change how the whiskies smelled, but after 20%, they may start to have the same aroma. Since smell and taste are often closely linked, this likely affected the spirit's flavor as well.

