Artificial photosynthesis for environmentally friendly food production

Ensuring the supply of food to the constantly growing world population and protecting the environment at the same time are often conflicting objectives. Now researchers have successfully developed a method for the synthetic manufacture of a nutritional protein using a type of artificial photosynthesis. The animal feed industry is the primary driver of high demand for large volumes of this nutritional protein L-alanine, which is also suitable for use in meat substitute products.

