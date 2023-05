Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 17:08 Hits: 2

Certain types of fungi can communicate with each other via electrical signals. But much remains unknown about how and when they do so. A group of researchers recently headed to the forest to measure the electrical signals of Laccaria bicolor mushrooms, finding that their electrical signals increased following rainfall.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230428130814.htm