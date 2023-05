Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 19:36 Hits: 2

A machine-learning approach can give scientists insight into the environmental preferences of microbes, based only on their genes. The approach has practical research implications: it could help researchers more efficiently grow bacteria in the laboratory. It could also lead to smarter use of microbes in agriculture, ecological restoration, and even probiotics.

