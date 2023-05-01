Harmful fisheries subsidies are leading to more fishing vessels chasing fewer fish, resulting in adverse environmental and societal impacts

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 15:21 Hits: 2

A recent study quantified the number of harmful fisheries subsidies that support fishing in the high seas, domestic and foreign waters and found that between 20 and 37 per cent of these subsidies supported fishing in waters outside the jurisdictions of their home nation. Further, these subsidies also primarily originated from developed nations, yet disproportionately impacted developing countries, leading to environmental and societal impacts all around the globe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230501112122.htm