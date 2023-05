Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 20:39 Hits: 2

Researchers have characterized two different types of surface water in the hyperarid salars -- or salt flats -- that contain much of the world's lithium deposits. This new characterization represents a leap forward in understanding how water moves through such basins, and will be key to minimizing the environmental impact on such sensitive, critical habitats.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230501163955.htm