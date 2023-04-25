Near-universal T cell immunity towards a broad range of bacteria

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 15:12 Hits: 1

Typically T cells of the immune system respond to a specific feature (antigen) of a microbe, thereby generating protective immunity. Scientists have discovered an exception to this rule. Namely, a group of divergent bacterial pathogens, including pneumococci, all share a small highly conserved protein sequence, which is both presented and recognized by human T cells in a conserved population-wide manner.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230425111250.htm