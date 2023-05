Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 14:40 Hits: 3

Researchers argue that the rapid growth in urban honeybee-keeping over the past decade may be negatively impacting nearby wild bee populations. Small bees with limited foraging ranges may be especially at risk, they write.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230426104004.htm